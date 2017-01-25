Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore’s Death

By Radio.com Staff

Actress Mary Tyler Moore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.

Moore was famous for her television roles on The Dick Van Dyke Show and of course The Mary Tyler More Show. She also appeared in many films such as Thoroughly Modern Millie and 1980’s Ordinary People, which garnered her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Artists from across genres took to social media to share their thoughts on her passing.

So strong, so courageous and so beautiful. Rest In Peace, Mary Tyler Moore. https://t.co/rKIlPiepLw —

Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 25, 2017

RIP Mary Tyler Moore. A trailblazer who's influence is seen in so many actresses who have followed after. yahoo.com/tv/mary-tyler-… —

Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 25, 2017

i never met mary tyler moore, but i loved her from afar - for her talent and, most importantly, for the trails she blazed for women. —

Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) January 25, 2017

No!! Say it isn't true. Mary Tyler Moore is gone. We loved you so. #MaryTylerMoore —

Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore was appointment TV for me & my mom. I grew up watching her- she was 1 of my favorites. My sympathi… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 25, 2017