FM Magazine: China Institute Celebrates Chinese New Year 2017

Deb Gordon’s guest was Shenzhan Liao, Director of The School of Chinese Studies at China Institute, a non-profit with the mission to advance a deeper understanding of China through programs in education, culture, business and art.

Now, in its 90th year, China Institute has grown to become one of the leading cultural centers and, as Ms. Liao states, serves as “window to all about China”.

“If you want to know about China, we are here to be a resource,” said Liao.

The Institute presents several exhibitions throughout the year, and its current show titled ‘Art in the Time of Chaos: Masterworks From Six Dynasties China’, features art in the form of sculpture, ceramics, calligraphy, and paintings.

In addition, China Institute offers classes, lectures, and workshops for both adults and children providing myriad opportunities to learn about the Chinese culture and language.

“This Spring we are kicking off some new classes – Mommy and Me…and also a dance movement class for kids – so it’s combining learning the language, as well as learning the dance movements from Chinese culture, and we will also have ‘Know China’ cultural workshops…we will also roll out more themes, new themes, for the kids to have fun,” said Liao.

China Institute will kick off the 2017 Chinese New Year – Year of the Rooster -with a special Shanghai themed celebration at China Club, on January 28th. Ms. Liao shared information about the holiday and its importance to the Chinese community.

“Roosters are actually quite important…because the roosters wake up the sun, and really start the day. So, since Zhou dynasty, which was from around 1000 BC, roosters were viewed as in charge of time – so it is quite important,” said Liao.

“Also, in today’s world, roosters in Chinese…is a very similar pronunciation as auspicious…so that’s also adding another layer.”

China Institute will host a variety of other community events and activities, in celebration of the New Year which continues for 15 days.

“Starting the Chinese New Year, we will have an exciting series of spring programs for everyone,” said Liao. “February 4th – we’re having a four-day celebration with families, it’s always our tradition to celebrate this with the general public, with kids and families.”

“Also there is a concert in the evening…and it will be kicked off by our lion dance, and also that’s a great opportunity to see the variety of programs that we offer to the public,” said Liao.

China Institute is located downtown near One World Trade Center. To learn more about all that’s happening during the Chinese New Year and beyond, or for membership information – visit www.chinainstitute.org.

–Deb Gordon/WNEW