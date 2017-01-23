Twenty One Pilots, Frank Ocean, Chance The Rapper to Headline Sasquatch Festival

By Hayden Wright

The Sasquatch! Music Festival lineup has arrived and big names will descend on Gorge Amphitheater in Washington. The festival’s 2017 headliners are Twenty One Pilots, Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper. Other acts include The Head and the Heart, the Shins, MGMT and others.

The festival promises a unique backdrop and a breathtaking overlook of the Columbia River. Comedians like Fred Armisen will round out the Sasquatch! entertainment in the festival’s 16th year.

Tickets to the 2017 Sasquatch! Music Festival will go on sale Saturday, January 28th at 10 a.m. (PST) at SasquatchFestival.com.