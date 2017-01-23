OnTheList with Xtine: 11 Essential John Mayer Songs for Lyrical Lovers

#OnTheList with Xtine is a weekly feature from Fresh 102.7’s Christine Richie that will be highlighting all things music and more, from her favorite emerging artists, top female vocalists, and much, much more!

John Mayer: love him or not, there’s no denying his skills as a guitar player and songwriter. I must confess, there are times when I love him and times when I don’t. Brace yourself, I’m about to say some good and not so good stuff about John Mayer. But it’s not THAT bad, so keep reading.

The good: John is a truly gifted artist. I think he’s deserved all the Grammys he’s won so far and believe he’s written some incredible songs. The not so good: I haven’t been a fan of most of his popular songs and he’s not an artist I listen to a whole lot. Also, the first time I met him, he didn’t leave me with a great impression.

It was back in 2004 and he was very nice. However, I noticed pretty quickly that you never got a real moment with him. He wasn’t very open and deflected everything with humor. For a long time I saw him through that lense, which now I see is totally unfair considering it was 13 years ago! Time to let it go.

Currently, he’s one of my favorite people on social media. If you’re not following him on Instagram and Snapchat, stop reading and do it immediately! He’s hilarious! I also loved when he filled in for Craig Ferguson on the Late Late Show. He was my perfect man: a charming, smart, funny, guitar player with tattoos who could kill a monologue and then conduct a great interview!

After listening to The Search for Everything: Wave One, it’s clear that he’s grown up and done a lot of soul searching. He’s finally being vulnerable and I love it. Bring on the other Waves! In the meantime, I figured I’d show him some love and highlight the songs that I think are his best.

“Why Georgia”

You can’t have a best of list and not include this one. It gives some insight into what he was feeling when he decided to go to Atlanta and pursue his dream of making music.

“Your Body is a Wonderland”

No big mystery why I love this one. I’ve always had a crush on John and this song gets me lost in the fantasy of spending all day in bed with him. He also knows how to write about worshipping a woman’s body. SEXY!

“Daughters”

This is perfection, in my opinion, and so true. I’ve paid a therapist a lot of money to figure out what John so perfectly put to music.

“Gravity”

For the people who can’t get out of their own way. This one is deep and I’m assuming self-aware on his part.

RELATED: John Mayer is Living a Much Healthier Life Thanks to Dead & Company

“Slow Dancing in a Burning Room”

I love the metaphor of a relationship coming to an end being two people slow dancing in a burning room. How perfect is that? Outstanding songwriting on this one.

“Dreaming with a Broken Heart”

Anyone who’s had their heart torn apart can relate to this song. I’m talking that kind of brutal break up when the only time you’re not crying is when you’re sleeping. One of my all time favorite break up songs.

“In Repair”

There is definitely a theme on Continuum about breakups and self reflection. This is one of the best songs I’ve heard about realizing you’re still a work in progress and not being ready to move on just yet.

“Heartbreak Warfare”

He nailed the games lovers play with this song. It has some of my all time favorite lyrics like, “How come the only way to know how high you get me is to see how far I fall.” All the makings of a dysfunctional relationship. I’ve had a few of those.

“Edge of Desire”

The feeling of missing someone so bad is palpable in this song. He really captures wanting them back so badly that you’ll do anything to make it happen. The music sets the tone perfectly too.

“Friends, Lovers or Nothing”

Yes John, PREACH! Pick one because there’s no inbetween. I feel like he was in my head when he wrote this.

“Walt Grace’s Submarine Test, January 1967”

Not a love or breakup song but the one that made me cry the first time I heard it. I know, weird right? I then hit repeat over and over. I immediately googled, “Is Walt Grace a real guy?” He’s not and I was even more impressed that this was all fiction. I love a song that tells a story especially when it’s about going after what you want when the odds are against you and everyone thinks you’re crazy. Walt finally takes his submarine ride and proves them all wrong. Also, how about we just skip the the part where he probably died in the process.

More #OnTheList with Xtine: