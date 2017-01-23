WIN On Fresh: Ed Sheeran in L.A.Justin Bieber @ MetLife | The 1975 @ MSG | U2 @ Metlife | More »

Lady Gaga’s Next Album May Drop This Year

January 23, 2017
Filed Under: Lady Gaga

By Radio.com Staff

Lady Gaga, and her performance at Super Bowl halftime is the subject of a new article in Forbes magazine, but they may have buried the lede.

The article explains how Gaga, and other artists who have played the halftime show, are not paid but do reap enormous benefit from the exposure they receive. The article also states that Gaga’s new album is slated for release in “early October” of 2017.

So far, Mother Monster has been mum on the subject of new music in the new year.

Lady Gaga’s latest album Joanne was released in October of 2016.

