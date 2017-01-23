WIN On Fresh: Ed Sheeran in L.A.Justin Bieber @ MetLife | The 1975 @ MSG | U2 @ Metlife | More »

Ed Sheeran & Alessia Cara Set to Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kristen Stewart and Alec Baldwin will host. January 23, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Alessia Cara, Ed Sheeran, saturday night live, snl

By Radio.com Staff

Ed Sheeran and Alessia Cara have been announced as performers on Saturday Night Live.

Cara will make her SNL debut on February 4th with host Kristen Stewart. Sheeran will grace the stage for the second time on February 11th with host Alec Baldwin (it’s his 17th time as host which is a record).

We look forward to seeing Baldwin’s presidential Donald Trump impression.

