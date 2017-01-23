Ed Sheeran & Alessia Cara Set to Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Radio.com Staff
Ed Sheeran and Alessia Cara have been announced as performers on Saturday Night Live.
Cara will make her SNL debut on February 4th with host Kristen Stewart. Sheeran will grace the stage for the second time on February 11th with host Alec Baldwin (it’s his 17th time as host which is a record).
We look forward to seeing Baldwin’s presidential Donald Trump impression.
