By Robyn Collins

Ryan Adams has just shared the third single from his upcoming record, Prisoner.

The album will be available February 17, but “Doomsday” is out now.

Previously released tracks include, “Do you Still Love Me? and “To Be Without You”

Adams is also currently working on a double-album comeback project for Liz Phair. He gave followers a sneak peek on Instagram.