Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Metallica & Keith Urban to Perform at GRAMMYs

By Amanda Wicks

An array of performers from all different genres will grace the stage at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards this year, and The Recording Academy announced some of those names today (January 18th).

Related: GRAMMY Nominees 2017: See the Full List

John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will all perform during the live broadcast with Underwood and Urban singing a duet. The two just wrapped up the Australian leg of Urban’s Ripcord Tour.

Three of the four performers announced thus far have been nominated for GRAMMY Awards this year. Metallica is nominated for Best Rock Song, Underwood is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, while Urban is up for two awards, including Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Album.

More names will follows as the broadcast gets closer. The GRAMMYs will be hosted by Mr. Carpool Karaoke himself, James Corden, and airs February 12th on CBS.