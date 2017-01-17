Radiohead Announce 2017 U.S. Tour

By Hayden Wright

Radiohead fans already knew the band’s 2017 calendar included far-off summer dates in Europe, but the band have added a smattering of U.S. concerts to their tour, beginning in March. Thom Yorke and company will kick off a brief American leg on March 30 in Miami, and play a variety of other U.S. cities in April.

Stops include New Orleans, Kansas City and six shows on the West Coast, including Coachella. After that they’ll fly to Norway and tour Europe through the summer. For American fans, seeing Radiohead in 2017 might be more feasible than they thought.

Here’s a full list of dates:

03/30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

04/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

04/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

04/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

04/09 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

04/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

o4/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/17-18 – Berkely, CA @ Greek Theatre

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

06/06-07 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

06/09 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe

06/11 – Aarhus, Denmark @ Northside Festival

06/14 – Florence, Italy @ Visarno Arena @ Parco Delle Cascine

06/16 – Milan, Italy – I-Days @ Parco di Monza

06/18 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/20 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

06/23 – Pilton, England @ Glastonbury Festival

06/28 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

06/30 – Werchter, Belgium@ Rock Werchter

07/02 – Arras, France @ Main Square Festival

07/04-05 – Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena