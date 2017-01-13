WIN On Fresh: Justin Bieber @ MetLife StadiumMore Contests »

The Chainsmokers Drop New Track ‘Paris’

January 13, 2017 12:02 AM
Filed Under: The Chainsmokers

By Radio.com Staff

The Chainsmokers (Drew Taggart and Alex Pall) have dropped a new track titled “Paris.”

The DJ/production duo paired the new track with a fun, sexy lyric video directed by Rory Kramer, starring a bikini clad Alexis Ren frolicking in a Mexican seaside resort.

Related: Watch ‘Modern Family’ Actress Sarah Hyland Cover The Chainsmokers

“We were stayin’ in Paris/ to get away from your parents,” sings Taggart, “And I thought ‘wow,’ If I could take this in a shot right now, I don’t think that we could work this out.”

Appropriately the track also features vocals from French singer and actress Louane Emera. Louane is perhaps best known for her cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” which she performed on the French version of The Voice.

Check out the latest from The Chainsmokers below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live