The One Song Ed Sheeran Wishes He Kept For Himself

January 13, 2017 4:03 PM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran

As far as regrets go, Ed Sheeran doesn’t have many, if any at all. Being a prolific songwriter can, at some point, lead to such feelings and Sheeran can attest to that.

Sheeran has written songs for pop acts ranging from Taylor Swift to One Direction, but the only song he wishes he had kept to himself was recorded by Tori Kelly. The Framlingham-bred singer-songwriter talked about the seller’s remorse he felt while writing “I Was Made for Loving You” in studio with Kelly.

 

“I remember saying before, ‘Whatever we write, definitely for your album. Don’t worry about it.’ I remember being halfway through being like, ‘Uuuuugh I wish I was keeping this,'” recalls Sheeran. “It is a really beautiful song and it’s turned out so well, but that’s one song I wish I kept.”

Seller’s remorse aside, Sheeran takes consolation that he has songwriting credit and is featured on the song, not to mention he’s positive he’ll have a long career and more opportunities to create more music for himself.

“Any time a song gets used, the argument is always like, ‘It’s a long career. I hopefully am going to write another song like that,'” he adds.

Watch the full interview from Facebook below.

 

Ed Sheeran In Studio with Karen and Jeffrey

Ed Sheeran in the Adorama Live Theater on our Stubhub stage with Fresh 102.7 morning team Karen and Jeffrey. (Photo: Joe Cingrana/WNEW)

Ed Sheeran in the Adorama Live Theater on our Stubhub stage with Fresh 102.7 morning team Karen and Jeffrey. (Photo: Joe Cingrana/WNEW)

 

