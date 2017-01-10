Sturgill Simpson and Big Sean to Perform on Saturday Night Live

By Radio.com Staff
Sturgill Simpson and Big Sean will perform on Saturday Night Live this month.
Simpson will perform on January 14th with actress Felicity Jones from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hosting. Sean will perform the following week on January 21st when comedian Aziz Ansari will host.
Both artists are making their SNL debuts.
Kicking off January with two great shows! #SNL https://t.co/EbJ4L3wS89—
Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 10, 2017
