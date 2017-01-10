Panorama NYC Returns with Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean, Solange

By Annie Reuter

Panorama NYC will return for the second year at New York’s Randall’s Island. The three-day festival will be held July 28-30 and boasts headliners Tame Impala, Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails.

Additional performers for the 2017 festival include A Tribe Called Quest, Solange, Alt-J, MGMT, Future Islands, Justice, Spoon, Tyler, The Creator, Belle & Sebastian, Nicolas Jaar, Angel Olsen, Girl Talk, Vince Staples, and Mitski, among others.

Three-day and single-day general admission and VIP passes go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. EST via the festival’s website. Additionally, American Express Card members can purchase pre-sale passes on January 12 at 10 a.m. EST through January 13th at 9 a.m. EST. Single-day GA passes cost $99 while a three-day GA pass is $282.

The festival marks A Tribe Called Quest’s first public performance since the death of Phife Dawg in March of last year. The MC passed away due to complications resulting from diabetes.

Nine Inch Nails’ festival performance is the first for the band since August of 2014. The band recently released their new EP, Not the Actual Events.