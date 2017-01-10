WIN On Fresh: Justin Bieber @ MetLife StadiumMore Contests »

Panorama NYC Returns with Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean, Solange

January 10, 2017 1:50 PM By Cane
Filed Under: a Tribe Called Quest, Frank Ocean, Nine Inch Nails, Panorama NYC, rock, Solange

By Annie Reuter

Panorama NYC will return for the second year at New York’s Randall’s Island. The three-day festival will be held July 28-30 and boasts headliners Tame Impala, Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails.

Related: Nine Inch Nails Announce New EP ‘Not The Actual Events’

Additional performers for the 2017 festival include A Tribe Called Quest, Solange, Alt-J, MGMT, Future Islands, Justice, Spoon, Tyler, The Creator, Belle & Sebastian, Nicolas Jaar, Angel Olsen, Girl Talk, Vince Staples, and Mitski, among others.

Three-day and single-day general admission and VIP passes go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. EST via the festival’s website. Additionally, American Express Card members can purchase pre-sale passes on January 12 at 10 a.m. EST through January 13th at 9 a.m. EST. Single-day GA passes cost $99 while a three-day GA pass is $282.

The festival marks A Tribe Called Quest’s first public performance since the death of Phife Dawg in March of last year. The MC passed away due to complications resulting from diabetes.

Nine Inch Nails’ festival performance is the first for the band since August of 2014. The band recently released their new EP, Not the Actual Events.

Can we kick it?

A photo posted by @panoramanyc on

More from Cane
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live