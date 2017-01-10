WIN On Fresh: Justin Bieber @ MetLife StadiumMore Contests »

Moby Rejects Trump’s Inauguration Performance Offer

"Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really?" he wrote. January 10, 2017 9:59 AM
By Hayden Wright

Donald Trump’s transition team has reportedly struggled to book high-caliber acts to ring in the inauguration. The latest in the line of public rejections? Moby. The musician took to Instagram to share the story:

“Hahahahaha, I was just asked by a booking agent if I would consider djing at one of the inaugural balls for #trump… Hahahahaha, wait, Hahahaha, really?” he wrote.

“I guess I’d DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns. Also I would probably play public enemy and stockhausen remixes to entertain the republicans. I’m still laughing. Hahahaha. So #trump what do you think, I DJ for you and you release your tax returns?”

So far, teen opera singer Jackie Evancho, the Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir are booked for the event.

