WIN On Fresh: Justin Bieber @ MetLife StadiumMore Contests »

Karen and Jeffrey’s ‘Free In NYC’: An Exploration of the Weirdest Parts of Craigslist

January 10, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Craigslist, Free In NYC

Once again we found ourselves on an exploration through the weirdest parts of Craigslist to find out what people are giving away for free.

Do not be surprised if you find yourself walking into a grand piano on the street – because two of them are being given away for FREE in NYC!

See Also: People Give Away the Weirdest Stuff… Rats? Breast Pumps? What Else?!

Karen and Jeffrey found some other weird items this morning that they talked about. Some of them, however, might be quite useful for you to go and pick up.

Listen below to find out what it was!

 

–Intern Anthony/Karen and Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live