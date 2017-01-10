Eddie Vedder to Perform at Obama’s Farewell Address

By Amanda Wicks

Eddie Vedder will perform at President Barack Obama’s farewell address tonight (Jan. 10).

Obama will be returning to his native Chicago to deliver the speech, according to The White House, and a Pearl Jam fan account shared video of Vedder doing a soundcheck at McCormick Place. He’ll be joined by the Chicago Children’s Choir Voices of Chicago.

Obama’s farewell address will be broadcast on all major networks and cable news channels beginning at 9pm EST/8pm CST.