OnTheList with Xtine: Ed Sheeran’s Best Songs From ‘The A Team’ to ‘Bloodstream’

Ed Sheeran is back!

The wait was long, but when I heard his new music, it was worth it. I’ll be honest; it kills me a little bit every time I have to play a song on the radio that I think is crap. I never have to worry about that with Ed. He consistently puts out quality music. With every new album, he evolves a little but never strays too far from who he is and I think that’s the mark of a truly gifted artist.

It also speaks volumes about his character that he remains the same sweet, humble guy he was when he first came to Fresh. He was here when “Plus” first came out and nobody really knew who he was. I’m glad the world appreciates his talent now and that he’s getting the credit he deserves. I’m very much looking forward to hearing his new album Divide. Before it comes out, I decided to look back at some of his best. Do you know how hard this was to just pick a few?!?

“The A Team”

This is the one that put Ed Sheeran on the map. It’s pretty amazing that a song with such heavy subject matter had such mass appeal. That is the magic of Ed; instead of making it a sad song, he paired his very clever lyrics with an upbeat melody. He had everyone singing along to a song about a girl he met in a homeless shelter that was addicted to drugs.

“Lego House”

Ed did something in this song that I had never heard before. I didn’t know what to call it, so I’ll let another artist explain. Quoting Taylor Swift: “He incorporates rhythm patterns into lyrics.” I think this was also our first clue that he may have been influenced by rap as well as singer-songwriters.

“U.N.I”

I became obsessed with this one as soon as I heard Plus (stylized +). It’s a good example of his honest, emotional writing. He tells a great story about a breakup and you feel what he’s going through.

“Kiss Me”

This is when I realized Ed Sheeran can write a sexy song. WOW! I started to look at him in a whole new way.

“Give Me Love”

I love the way this one builds throughout the song. It makes you feel Ed’s desperation to be loved. This one really shows his skill with the loop station, too.

“Autumn Leaves”

A beautiful song about death. Try not to cry while listening to this one.

“One”

It’s clear that I’m a sucker for Ed’s love songs and this is another one that hits me straight in the heart. If anyone wonders why women love him so much, it’s because of how he writes about relationships.

“Don’t”

Just when you thought you knew what to expect from Ed, he gave us this biting song about a lover who cheated. We all got the message: don’t F*** with his love!

“Bloodstream”

Ed has a darkside and I like it. This one is a little edgier. Any good boy image you had of him is shattered here. He sings about women, drinking, sinning, and suddenly he was more attractive to me. The tattoos also help.

“Thinking out Loud”

Ed really knows how to write a love song. Every girl wants someone to write a song like this about her. The one that finally earned him a Grammy!

