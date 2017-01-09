The Golden Globes in 90 Seconds with Karen and Jeffrey

With no one else willing to stay awake till the late hours of the night, our very own Jeffrey covered the Golden Globes and he’s here to tell us what went down in 90 seconds! He summed it up for us this morning on Karen and Jeffrey as the coolest and most awkward parts of the show.

These parts include Jimmy Fallon’s teleprompter not working and Emma Stone giving an awesome acceptance speech.

How did it all go down? Jeffrey has you covered, so listen below.

Jeffrey is back with part two of his Golden Globe coverage. With none of us wanting to stay up late, Jeffrey covered the show on his own and this time, he’s giving us the funniest and most controversial moments of the show.

Who bashed Trump without even saying his name? Did Steve Carrell’s parents get a divorce in a movie theater?

Find out below!

We also LIVE TWEETED the show last night! Follow along below!

"To any person that has ever had a door slammed in their face. Don't give up. I share this with you!" –#EmmaStone #Truth #NeverGiveUp — Karen and Jeffrey (@KarenNJeffrey) January 9, 2017

I like how this chick just thanked "Queen Elizabeth the Second"…I'd prolly thank like…Ke$ha — Jeffrey Jameson (@GinAndJeff) January 9, 2017

I wonder if I can volunteer to clean up after the #GoldenGlobes…I'm so NOT above drinking leftover champagne out of bottles…or glasses. — Karen and Jeffrey (@KarenNJeffrey) January 9, 2017

I'm I the only one that thinks #JohnLegend looks like an adult baby? #GoldenGlobes — Karen and Jeffrey (@KarenNJeffrey) January 9, 2017

#NaomiCampbell: PLEASE THROW YOUR PHONE AT SOMEONES FACE SO MY JOB WILL BE SUPER EASY IN THE MORNING. #GoldenGlobes — Jeffrey Jameson (@GinAndJeff) January 9, 2017

I wonder how OJ celebrates his TV movie winning in prison? Like do he & his friend clink shanks like its champagne & say "YAZ" #GoldenGlobes — Karen and Jeffrey (@KarenNJeffrey) January 9, 2017

"I lost the trial of the century & all I (kinda) got was this crappy ##GoldenGlobe." -Marcia Clark #GoldenGlobes — Karen and Jeffrey (@KarenNJeffrey) January 9, 2017

So far we've seen Drew Barrymore, Hugh Grant & Billy Bob Thornton. It's like the #GoldenGlobes are set in 1998. #NowBringOutSinbad! — Karen and Jeffrey (@KarenNJeffrey) January 9, 2017

The city of #Atlanta just won a #GoldenGlobe. I personally voted for #Paramus…but I guess we lost. Next time New Jersey…next time. — Karen and Jeffrey (@KarenNJeffrey) January 9, 2017

Sarah Jessica Parker goes into an internal Carrie monologue: "That night…I thought…do we ever truly lose or does losing just lose us?" — Karen and Jeffrey (@KarenNJeffrey) January 9, 2017

And the winner is #BillyBobThornton for wearing a vile of Angelina Jolie's blood in the 90's. #GoldenGlobes — Karen and Jeffrey (@KarenNJeffrey) January 9, 2017

And the nominees are…no one you've ever heard of. Anyone else think #MattDamon looks like a really attractive lion? #GoldenGlobes — Karen and Jeffrey (@KarenNJeffrey) January 9, 2017

We're LIVE at The #GoldenGlobes. Can't wait to see if #JudiDench dresses slutty like she usually does! pic.twitter.com/ropJXsXRUe — Karen and Jeffrey (@KarenNJeffrey) January 9, 2017

–Intern Anthony/Karen and Jeffrey