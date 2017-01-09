The Golden Globes in 90 Seconds with Karen and Jeffrey

With no one else willing to stay awake till the late hours of the night, our very own Jeffrey covered the Golden Globes and he’s here to tell us what went down in 90 seconds! He summed it up for us this morning on Karen and Jeffrey as the coolest and most awkward parts of the show.
These parts include Jimmy Fallon’s teleprompter not working and Emma Stone giving an awesome acceptance speech.
How did it all go down? Jeffrey has you covered, so listen below.
Jeffrey is back with part two of his Golden Globe coverage. With none of us wanting to stay up late, Jeffrey covered the show on his own and this time, he’s giving us the funniest and most controversial moments of the show.
Who bashed Trump without even saying his name? Did Steve Carrell’s parents get a divorce in a movie theater?
Find out below!
