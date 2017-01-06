Pharrell Talks To Ellen About the Guest She DISINVITED From Her Show

Pharrell Williams collaborated on a new song with gospel singer, Kim Burrell, but after a video of Kim delivering an anti-LGBT sermon went viral, Ellen disinvited from appearing on the show.

Despite the controversy, Pharrell still went on the show and when Ellen asked Pharrell about the it, he Pharrell said:

“There’s no space, there’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on. We all have to get used to everyone’s differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colorful world, and it only works with inclusion and empathy. It only works that way.

“Whenever you hear some sort of hate speech and you feel like it doesn’t necessarily pertain to you because you may not have anything to do with that, all you got to do is put the word ‘black’ in that sentence or put ‘gay’ in that sentence, or put ‘transgender’ in that sentence or put ‘white’ in that sentence, and all of a sudden it starts to make sense to you. I’m telling you the world is a beautiful place but it does not work without empathy and inclusion.

“God is love. This universe is love and that’s the only way it will function.Even when I disagree with someone, I’m wishing them the best and hoping for the best, because we can’t win the other way,”