What’s the MOST Annoying Thing About Being a Parent?

January 5, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: cover songs, Gwen Stefani, kids, KidzBop, parenting

Songs played today on the air are not exactly the cleanest for of entertainment, especially the lyrics. Most have suggestive wording and are not the best songs for children to listen to.

That’s where KidzBop comes in!

Jeffrey came to Karen today asking her what exactly KidzBop is — because he had never heard of it.

Karen gave Jeffrey an example of a KidzBop song and he didn’t exactly love the music. Listen below to hear his reaction to the children’s version of Gwen Stefani’s “Sweet Escape.”

 

–Intern Anthony/Karen and Jeffrey

