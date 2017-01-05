People Give Away the Weirdest Stuff… Rats? Breast Pumps? What Else?!

We dove into the deepest ends of Craigslist this morning on Karen and Jeffrey to find the weirdest FREE things available for you to go and pick up in New York City.

Karen quizzes Jeffrey on which of the ads are real and which ones are fake. If you think you’ve seen it all on the Internet, just wait ’til you hear this!

Some of the ads include free rats, sandwiches, and four slices of cheese! But which ones are real free ads and which ones are fake? Listen below to find out!

–Intern Anthony/Karen and Jeffrey