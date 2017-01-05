Nicki Minaj Confirms Meek Mill Split: ‘Yes, I Am Single’

By Hayden Wright

The romance between Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill weathered his feud with her collaborator Drake, busy touring and recording schedules, and plenty of tabloid speculation—but now it’s over. Last night, Minaj tweeted an announcement that she’s single. Breakup rumors abounded when the duo traded cryptic Instagram quotations in mid-December.

Related: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Trade Confusing Quotes, Fuel Breakup Rumors

“To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u,” Minaj wrote. The Dreamchasers 4 rapper will have to find another dream to chase.”

Just last month, the pair celebrated Nicki’s birthday in Turks and Caicos. At the time, Mill tweeted that he was “on a island wit a pretty lil hitta on her bday.” They had dated since early 2015, when the rappers debuted on one another’s Instagram accounts.

See Nicki’s announcement here: