Two Truths and a Lie: Did Karen Once Weigh 200lbs?

January 4, 2017 12:27 PM
Filed Under: 2 truths and a lie

Maybe you think you know everything there is to know about your significant other. Or perhaps your co-worker is incredibly tight-lipped about their personal life. Well, one way to get to know someone is by lying to them! Karen and Jeffrey welcome you to ‘Two Truths and a Lie’!

Want to be included in the madness? CONTACT US!

Karen and Jeffrey get to know each other a little bit more today. Actually, a lot more than we needed to know! Was Jeffrey a hand model? Did Karen once weigh 200lbs? You’ll never believe what they reveal about themselves in today’s ‘Two Truths and a Lie!’

Listen to this morning’s audio replay below!

 

~Intern Anthony/Karen and Jeffrey

