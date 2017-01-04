LIRR TRAIN CRASH: Crash At Atlantic Terminal Injures At Least 103 | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Photos

Lindsey Stirling Hits the Gym as Disney’s Ariel, Probably Steals Your Sneakers

January 4, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Lindsey Stirling

Without a doubt, living a healthy lifestyle — whether it be through exercise, diet, or both — falls into the top New Year’s resolutions made (and likely broken) every year. Staying on track is definitely easier with friends, especially if you’re all fictional Disney princesses attempting to be your best self.

Blogilates creator Cassey plays Pocahontas in “Disney Princesses Try Working Out” along with some of the franchises most popular characters. Played by some of YouTube’s most popular personalities — Lilly Singh aka iiSuperwomanii as “Jasmine” from Aladdin; Rosanna Pansino as “Belle” from Beauty and the Beast; Justine Ezarik aka iJustine as “Aurora” from Sleeping Beauty; and Lindsey Stirling as “Ariel” from The Little Mermaid — each princess checks in to Once Upon a Time Gym’s front desk (Casey Breves as “Front Desk Guy from your local gym”) for an intense workout full of burpees with Shang from Mulan (Kenta Seki).

RELATED: Lindsey Stirling’s 5 Most Bad Ass Music Videos

 

Stirling plays the perfect Ariel: learning to use her legs, brushing her hair with a fork, and stealing all of your sneakers. Watch below.

 

