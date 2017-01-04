Karen’s ‘Mom of the Year’ Moment: Back Away Slowly from the Injury

2016, OF COURSE, couldn’t pass without one more “Mom of the Year” moment (That’s sarcasm by the way!).

As much as I like to think I work hard to be the best mom I can, there’s always that moment where you look back and think “Did I REALLY react that way?” — which is immediately followed by the thought, “How many years of therapy will it take her to get over it?”

But I digress… listen to the full story and read more below!

Last Wednesday, I dropped my daughter Riley off at a friend’s house at 7PM, where about six to seven 11-year-old girls were hanging out. I was to pick her up at 10. They live less than a mile from me.

After the drop-off, I no sooner walked in the door at home when I got an hysterical call from Riley saying she was at a school playground — and was bleeding. Badly! Apparently, her friend’s house backs up to a playground and they all went there to run around in the dark. My girl Riley ran straight into a metal pole, head on.

So, I grabbed my other two kids and raced to the playground. On the way there her friend called to say they went back to her friend’s house where the parents were helping her (Thank god for the parents Debbie and Scott who calmly helped her and cleaned up most of the blood before I got there!). When I got to the house, the dad Scott answered the door and said, “she’s going to need stitches.” I knew he was warning me it was pretty bad.

As I made my way through the living room to the kitchen where Riley was with the mom, Deb, I saw all of the girls staring at me with frightened looks — and two girls sitting on the floor crying. Oh boy, not good. Riley was by the sink with a towel on her forehead being held by her Girl Scouts leader (She’s a champ in these situations!).

They asked if I was ready… and when I nodded yes they lifted the towel and I got a nice glimpse of my daughter’s skull through a deep gash across her eyebrow.

It’s actually a pretty common injury for kids — but NOT for me! I guess I wasn’t ready to see her bone sticking out. But who is, really? What do I do? Instead of bravely walking over and comforting my daughter I instinctively backed up about ten paces and stayed there. I think I was trying not to pass out.

Seeing my reaction of course only scared my daughter more… and I literally froze there not knowing what to do next. My friend Diane, who was holding her, and the parents Scott and Deb, saw my reaction and asked if I would like any of them to drive us to the ER. God bless them. They didn’t judge me and just did what had to be done. My beautiful girl ended up with 30 stitches (30!!!) above her eye and a broken nose. Of course, it could’ve been much worse and we are grateful.

Riley got through it like a champ — much better than her mom who almost lost her s*%# when she saw what happened. Hopefully, God forbid, if there’s a next time, I will be much more calm and collected in an emergency. But knowing me, probably not.

Ever have a “Mom of the Year” moment like me? Tell me about it in the comments below. It will certainly make me feel a lot better!

–Karen Carson/Karen and Jeffrey