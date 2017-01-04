Karen and Jeffrey Discuss Interning at Facebook Vs. Real Life Jobs

January 4, 2017 2:28 PM

We love our Intern Anthony – but he’ll never get some of these hard to believe perks, unless he interns at Facebook. Today, Karen and Jeffrey list some pretty over the top perks that come along with working — or interning at Facebook.

Jeffrey was a grocery store bagger for about $5.35 cents an hour. And my first job offer in radio was for $13,000 a YEAR.

Pinterest INTERNS make $9,500 a month plus perks! Why should we ever get a real job with internships like that?

Listen to Karen and Jeffrey discuss the pros, and honestly not many cons that come along with working at the social media giant below!

 

–Karen Carson/Karen and Jeffrey

