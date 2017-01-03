Paul McCartney Joins The Killers for New Year’s Eve Performance

By E.J. Judge

When you’re a Russian billionaire, you can make a lot of things happen.

Roman Abramovich is a Russian billionaire businessman, investor, and politician and threw a private New Year’s Eve party in St. Barts, according to Rolling Stone. His bankroll was able to secure The Killers to perform and frontman Brandon Flowers was joined by Paul McCartney for a performance of “Helter Skelter.”

Check out the video below.