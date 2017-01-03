Two Truths and a Lie: Who Holds An Official World Record?

January 3, 2017 10:02 AM
Maybe you think you know everything there is to know about your significant other. Or perhaps your co-worker is incredibly tight-lipped about their personal life. Well, one way to get to know someone is by lying to them! Karen and Jeffrey welcome you to ‘Two Truths and a Lie’!

Today we find out whether or not Jeffrey has breached security at the Pentagon; Is Karen a licensed pilot; Which one of them holds an official World Record and MORE in 2 Truths & A Lie!

Listen to this morning’s audio replay below!

 

~Jeffrey/Karen and Jeffrey

