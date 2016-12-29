Fresh 102.7’s Top 6 Interviews of 2016

It’s always a pleasure having artists and celebrities in the building — it creates an atmosphere that makes everyone involved that much more proud to be in the radio business. Over the past year here at Fresh 102.7, we’ve had the good fortune of being able to rub elbows, and discuss wide ranging topics with some well known names such as John Mayer, Lady Gaga, Amber Rose, John Legend, OneRepublic, Bastille and MANY more!

More 2016 Artist Visits HERE >>

So without further ado, here are some of the best interviews, juiciest conversations, and off-the-wall moments that went down in studio at Fresh 102.7 in 2016! Enjoy!

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder On Hanging Out With David Blaine

OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder is well-known for being one of the most successful songwriters in the music business; both for his band and other notable artists like Adele and Taylor Swift.

But what isn’t well-known about Tedder is his friendship with famed magician and illusionist, David Blaine. Tedder explains the surreal meeting with Blaine on his birthday.

See Also: Ryan Tedder’s Hair Will Breathe Life Into Your Existence

9 Songs You Didn’t Know OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder Wrote

John Mayer is Living a Much Healthier Life Thanks to Dead & Company

Dead & Company has given Mayer the ability to walk away, or as he says, “I just keep walking and they don’t stop me”; he shows up to record, rehearse, walks on stage with his guitar, and goes home. The obligations of being a purely solo artist no longer weigh him down and he’s “ready to do that in my life now.”

Cold War Kids Get ‘Up Close and Personal’ with Christine Richie

Watch the full interview from our #FreshUpClose event with Cold War Kids at Fresh 102.7 in NYC on February 24th in our Adorama Live Theatre.

See Also: #OnTheList with Xtine: Cold War Kids’ ‘Album #6 Inspiration’ Playlist

Fetty Wap Almost Didn’t Make it on Gwen Stefani’s Album

Sitting down with Gwen Stefani can be compared to hanging around someone with the flu— she is INFECTIOUSLY happy, and we couldn’t help but smile with her!

4 Ways the Members of Bastille Are Just Like Us

The interview quickly went off the rails and most of the discussion had nothing to do with Wild World — released on September 9th and available to purchase and stream, featuring the single “Good Grief” — but we did learn a lot about the members of Bastille, which is nice because, despite some fame and acclaim, we realized Dan Smith, Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson, and Chris “Woody” Wood are just like us.

Michael Buble On His Love of ‘The Great American Songbook,’ Meghan Trainor, and Lady Gaga

It’s been three long years since being treated to new music from our favorite crooner — but Michael Bublé is officially back in action with his latest release, Nobody But Me. Michael explained to Karen Carson during his latest visit just what it was that kept him away all this time and what he’d like you, the fans, to take away from the effort.

See Also: Michael Bublé Talks New Album ‘Nobody But Me’ and the Art of Baby-Making

More 2016 Artist Visits HERE >>

See Also:

Best of 2016: The Most Popular Stories from Fresh 102.7

#OnTheList with Xtine: Best and Worst Musical Moments of 2016

Justin Bieber Has Most Views on Vevo in 2016, 1.8 Billion

Adele’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ is the Most Popular Viral Video of 2016

Katy Perry is Twitter’s Most Followed Celebrity of 2016

DJ Earworm Mashes Up the Biggest Hits of 2016

–Fresh 102.7