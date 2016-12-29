This Week On FM Magazine: New York Cares Coat Drive

Deb Gordon’s spotlighted the New York Cares Coat Drive with Wes Moe Senior Director for Programs at New York Cares, which is New York’s leading volunteer organization.

New York Cares is collecting coats through December 31st, and Mr. Moe encouraged listeners to not only drop off coats at drop off points, but also hold their own coat drives.

“New Yorkers can come together and support their fellow neighbors by giving them a warm coat,” said Moe. “People can drop off gently used coats at a number of locations across the city…the NYPD, Queens Libraries, and hundreds of other places across the city – office buildings, apartment buildings, places of work – places of worship.”

All types and sizes of coats are needed, but there is a special need for large men’s coats and also coats for infants and toddlers.

“For the youngsters, it can be a real health concern if they don’t have the proper clothing…and the extra, extra large coats are really used by street homeless folks who can use them to layer up,” said Moe.

“Our biggest need every year…is a need for extra- large men’s coats.”

New York Cares serves New Yorkers in a variety of other ways including offering free tax help and Mr. Moe discussed the need for volunteers and the training that is available to them.

For more information about all the ways to volunteer, and for a list the coat drive drop off locations, visit www.newyorkcares.org. You can also text COAT to 41444 to make a $20 contribution, which will buy a new coat for a New Yorker in need.

–Deb Gordon/WNEW