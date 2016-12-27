Carrie Fisher Dead at 60: Artists React

By Radio.com Staff

Carrie Fisher has passed away and fans, friends and artists mourn her loss. The Star Wars actress was admitted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on Friday after suffering a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, her spokesman confirmed.

Related: Laura Jane Grace Rates Star Wars Movies Best to Worst

Fisher was best known as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Fisher is also said to be reprising her role as General Leia Organa in Star Wars: Episode VIII. An official from Lucasfilm confirmed to TMZ that the Fisher had “absolutely wrapped” filming.

Fisher was 60.

Here’s what music community and various figures in entertainment had to say upon learning of the news.

~

Carrie Fisher dedicated her platform to mental health awareness & female empowerment. She is a reason + reminder to keep up your fight. RIP —

h (@halsey) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world. —

Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher RIP Her play, books&films brought joy to millions. She once told me something I never forgot. Thanks. google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.… —

Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) December 27, 2016

RIP Carrie Fisher 😔 —

Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 27, 2016

It got Carrie Fisher too. 💔 This year is a monster. —

Garbage (@garbage) December 27, 2016

RIP your highness. We'll never forget you. Leia forever..._b https://t.co/ZR7KNmwO2r —

Silversun Pickups (@SSPU) December 27, 2016

I saw Star Wars IV over 50 times in the theater in 1977. @carrieffisher helped shape my entire life! RIP😦 —

Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) December 27, 2016

The toughest princess in the galaxy. We'll miss you, Carrie. A photo posted by LEGO (@lego) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:41am PST

Carrie, I'll always love you for your wit, sincereity, beauty, humor and authenticity. You touched the lives of so many. We will miss you —

Frances Bean Cobain (@alka_seltzer666) December 27, 2016

Carrie fisher - great wit - great friend / one of the brightest lights has gone out . Deep condolences to Billie an… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) December 27, 2016

That's a shame about Carrie Fisher, she always came across as a real person. Godspeed x —

Sean Gadd (@SeanGrouplove) December 27, 2016

Always will be my favorite princess. RIP Carrie. #starwarsislife —

Kevin Skaff (@Kevineffinskaff) December 27, 2016

When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher she was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well. —

Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 27, 2016

Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope. —

nigel godrich (@nigelgod) December 27, 2016

rip carrie. amazing talent and brave, outspoken mental health advocate. among many things, she helped reduce the stigma. forever grateful. —

Passion Pit (@passionpit) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. —

William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie R.I.P. —

Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016