Best of 2016: The Most Popular Stories from Fresh 102.7

2016: What. A. Year.

We can aptly apply that sentiment to the past 12 months on Fresh 102.7. We published a ton of stories this year: covering breaking news stories, viral trends and juicy gossip, great interviews and performances, and our own brand of engaging content. We thought it would be nice to revisit the various stories you clicked on the most over the past year.

Fresh 102.7 ended 2016 on a high note with Fresh Holiday Jam. Train, James Bay, and O.A.R. at NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom on December 7th.

Relive it all here.

Fresh 102.7 brought the 4th annual Fresh Fall Fest to NYC’s iconic Beacon Theater on October 13, 2016 starring one of the biggest bands in the world, OneRepublic, back with brand new music with the release of their latest album Oh My My!

Also performing that night — Phillip Phillips, Mike Posner and James TW!

Remember the night here.

Fresh 102.7 really puts on a show and we start you off every Summer with our FREE Fresh in the Park concert at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, LI; this year falling on Saturday, July 23rd with Lukas Graham, NEEDTOBREATHE and Stanaj.

See it all here.

Sia surprised fans when she dropped “The Greatest” and the catchy pop track includes a verse from Kendrick Lamar as well as an accompanying video that stars dancer Maddie Ziegler.

Watch and listen here.

A few lucky fans got Up Close and Personal with Sting during an acoustic performance and interview on our StubHub Stage.

Watch the replay of our Facebook LIVE interview with Christine Richie and Sting here.

We all know Ryan Tedder is a talented songwriter and musician. We’ve heard the numerous hits he’s conceived as part of OneRepublic and the countless others he’s written for Beyonce, Kelly Clarkson, and Maroon 5, to name (literally) just a few.

Now, we’re wildly speculating here, but could Ryan Tedder’s power of song be derived from his glorious head of hair, a la Samson? Probably not, because that would be foolish, but we don’t want to take any chances. Instead, let us bask at the wondrous sight known as Ryan Tedder’s hair. Long or short, it calls out to you: “Run your fingers through me and BE HAPPY!”

Look at his hair. JUST LOOK AT IT.

Sitting down with Gwen Stefani can be compared to hanging around someone with the flu— she is INFECTIOUSLY happy, and we couldn’t help but smile with her! With the past year becoming one of her toughest to date, the “Make Me Like You” singer has exceeded expectations, and truly put in work with her latest album, This Is What The Truth Feels Like, which now sits at number one on the Billboard Top 200.

When Fresh 102.7’s Carson and Cane were given a chance to chat with the singer, Karen Carson asked Gwen about her process of writing the album – which really only took a few months – and she says it was easy to let it all flow.

Watch it here.

#OnTheList with Xtine is a weekly feature from Fresh 102.7’s Christine Richie that will be highlighting all things music and more, from her favorite emerging artists, top female vocalists, and more!

Her pregame playlist for Fresh in the Park should not be missed. Check it out here.

Another can’t miss list from Xtine, these actors don’t stink it up when they step out of their realm of music and onto the little or big screen. See who made the list here.

Dating can be the worst, but calling out the creeps can be cathartic. And hilarious.

See those disasters here.