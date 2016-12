Back in November, Rihanna announced she would be re-issuing her full discography for fans in a giant, limited edition vinyl box set just in time for the holidays. The 15 album collection also comes with a hardcover book loaded with photos taken throughout her career.

The singer has just given fans a peek at what to expect from the set including the newly redesigned album covers!

Check out Ri’s teaser below, and get more info on the set right here.

–Joe Cingrana/CBS Local