Preview Nicki Minaj’s Pinkprint Tour Movie

By Hayden Wright

Instead of watching the ball drop, Nicki Minaj fans will likely flock to BET to watch her Pinkprint Tour documentary on New Year’s Eve. The long-awaited concert doc is mostly composed of footage from a July 2015 show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and features material from her 2014 album The Pinkprint. BET shared a two-minute preview clip in which Minaj performs “Feelin’ Myself.”

“Most of the time I just can’t even believe how many people are out there, so I’m just on stage in awe of that and grateful for that,” Minaj says in the teaser. “I have to try my best to stay in these moments because some of these things that happen to me are like once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

The concert features backing vocals by Beyoncé (who didn’t appear at the show) and plenty of choreography. Watch the clip here: