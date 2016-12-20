WIN On Fresh: Six Flags 'Holiday in the Park' | Win a FitbitMore Contests >>

Shawn Mendes Supports Camila Cabello After Fifth Harmony Split

December 20, 2016 2:39 PM
Filed Under: Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes

By Amanda Wicks

Shawn Mendes has offered his support to Camila Cabello following news that she would be leaving Fifth Harmony to pursue a solo career.

Cabello and her former group have been going back and forth on Twitter after Fifth Harmony announced suddenly on Sunday (December 18th) that they would be moving forward as a quartet. Cabello posted her own response yesterday (December 19th), which caused Fifth Harmony to speak up once more with a lengthy message that detailed how hurt they were over her departure.

But Mendes saw things a different way. He retweeted Cabello’s explanation along with the sweet message, “Pursue what makes your heart pound, happiness is our responsibility’ beautifully said.”

Fifth Harmony’s fans may be confused and even hurt over Cabello’s choice, but Mendes knows that when it comes to artistic freedom, creative individuals have to follow their heart.

 

