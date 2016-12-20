Fifth Harmony Say Camila Cabello Didn’t Show up to Group Counseling

By Annie Reuter

In the ongoing Fifth Harmony saga, the remaining four members of the group have spoken out about departing member Camila Cabello’s letter to fans. In their response posted late Monday night (Dec. 19), Cabello’s bandmates say they were aware she wanted to leave the group, but they tried their best to talk her out of it. They even made several attempts at an intervention and group therapy.

Related:

Camila Cabello Gives Her Side of Fifth Harmony Split

Camila Cabello Leaves Fifth Harmony

“Over the past several months we have consistently made every effort to sit down and discuss the future of Fifth Harmony with Camila,” the members say in their statement. “We have spent the past year and a half (since her initial solo endeavor) trying to communicate to her and her team all of the reasons why we felt Fifth Harmony deserved at least one more album of her time, given the success of this past year that we’d all worked so hard for.”

“We called for group meetings which she refused,” they continued. “We asked L.A. Reid and the label to step in and try to set meetings, which again, she refused. We even went as far as group counseling which she did not show up to. So no, after months of rejection from her and her team, these supposed lengthy conversations in fact never happened, although we pleaded. We have tried with exhausted efforts and hearts to keep this group alive as the five of us, and we want it to be very clear that unfortunately those efforts were not mutual.”

Like the message the ladies shared 24-hours earlier, the statement is signed by Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui and Dinah Jane. While they admit that watching Cabello walk away is “tough,” they look to the future positively and close their message to fans with the statement, “onward and upward.”

Fifth Harmony joined forces in 2012, when the five members were handpicked by Simon Cowell and grouped together for the second season of the X Factor.

Despite Fifth Harmony’s efforts to share ongoing activities with their fans, some Harmonizers aren’t happy with their statements or Cabello’s response. Several have tweeted that they want a video message from each member of Fifth Harmony and not “some poorly written excuse” so they can “tell if it is scripted or real.”

Below is Fifth Harmony’s most recent statement: