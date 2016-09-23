WIN On Fresh: Coldplay @ MetLifeEd Sheeran in L.A.Justin Bieber | The 1975 | U2 | 3EB || More »

Up Close And Personal With Sting

September 23, 2016 7:10 AM
Filed Under: sting, Up Close And Personal

Fresh 102.7 is proud to welcome Sting to the Adorama Live Theatre in NYC this Tuesday evening, September 27th.

A few lucky fans got Up Close and Personal with Sting during an acoustic performance and interview on our StubHub Stage.

Watch the replay of our Facebook LIVE interview with Christine Richie and Sting below!

Celebrate the upcoming release of his new album, 57th & 9th, his first rock/pop project in over a decade, hitting shelves and online retailers on November 11th.

Courtesy of Interscope Geffen A&M.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Pamela Straub says:
    September 26, 2016 at 3:23 pm

    Have you picked your winners for this contest yet ??

    Reply
    1. Joey says:
      September 26, 2016 at 3:50 pm

      The online contest has ended. Winners will be chosen shortly.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live