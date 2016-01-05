WIN On Fresh: Coldplay @ MetLifeEd Sheeran in L.A.Justin Bieber | The 1975 | U2 | 3EB || More »

Watch Natalie Cole Perform ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ with Whitney Houston

January 5, 2016 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Natalie Cole, Whitney Houston

By Hayden Wright

Since Saturday’s news that jazz and R&B legend Natalie Cole had passed away at 65, tributes have flooded social media. One video that resurfaced throws back to a time when she performed “Bridge Over Troubled Water” with Whitney Houston in 1990.

The clip shows both late superstars at their very best, sharing the stage and the song’s poignant lyrics about friendship and perseverance. The Simon and Garfunkel classic is stirring as ever with Cole and Houston’s singular gifts.

Though their vocal stylings may have differed, both Cole and Houston belonged to musical dynasties and battled deeply personal demons in the public eye. Their complicated lives had one undeniable common denominator: enduring musical legacies.

Comments

One Comment

  1. bwcarey says:
    January 5, 2016 at 12:30 pm

    it’s never easy in the spotlight, bless them both

    Reply

