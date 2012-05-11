Justin Bieber Releases “Turn To You” For Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day came a few days early for Justin Bieber’s mom.

Today Bieber released “Turn To You” just in time for Mother’s Day. The autobiographical track tells the story behind his mother’s struggles as a single mom with Bieber singing his praises.

“When you’re lost and you’re tired/ When you’re broken in two/ Let my love take you higher/ Because I still turn to you,” he sings.

Dedicating the track to his mom, Pattie Mallette shared her excitement on Twitter.

@justinbieber wrote me a song for Mother’s day! So excited 4 #TurnToYou out 2morrow, it made me cry.. Proceeds going 2 help single moms! — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) May 10, 2012

The well known mom and son duo continued to express their feelings on Twitter.

@justinbieber I love you too.. so much. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) May 11, 2012

His mom isn’t the only one sharing her excitement for the song. Turns out he’s getting a pretty big reaction on Twitter from all his fans too.

I’m crying everytime i listen to #TurnToYou you can hear, that Justin has written the song with all his heart ❤ — ι тυrɴ тo yoυ ღ(@BiebzHolic) May 11, 2012

turn to you is so beautiful @justinbieber — † (@0mg1D) May 11, 2012

#TurnToYou I’m going to play this song for my mom. I’ve honestly never met anyone stronger. :’) — ♡ (@adorekidrauhl) May 11, 2012

A song that’s struck a chord for many, Bieber continues to show is appreciation to his fans. This Mother’s Day will surely be a celebratory one for Bieber and his mom.

to see #BOYFRIEND and #TurnToYou both in the TOP TEN on ITUNES means alot. thank you. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 11, 2012

