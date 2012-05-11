WIN On Fresh: Coldplay @ MetLifeEd Sheeran in L.A.Justin Bieber | The 1975 | U2 | 3EB || More »

Justin Bieber Releases “Turn To You” For Mother’s Day

May 11, 2012 4:14 PM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber, Mothers Day, Pattie Mallette, Turn To You

Mother’s Day came a few days early for Justin Bieber’s mom.

Today Bieber released “Turn To You” just in time for Mother’s Day. The autobiographical track tells the story behind his mother’s struggles as a single mom with Bieber singing his praises.

“When you’re lost and you’re tired/ When you’re broken in two/ Let my love take you higher/ Because I still turn to you,” he sings.

Dedicating the track to his mom, Pattie Mallette shared her excitement on Twitter.

The well known mom and son duo continued to express their feelings on Twitter.

His mom isn’t the only one sharing her excitement for the song. Turns out he’s getting a pretty big reaction on Twitter from all his fans too.

A song that’s struck a chord for many, Bieber continues to show is appreciation to his fans. This Mother’s Day will surely be a celebratory one for Bieber and his mom.

– Annie Reuter CBS Local

Comments

One Comment

  1. afra says:
    May 13, 2012 at 12:17 pm

    awsum song ❤ it!

    Reply

