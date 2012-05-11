Carly Rae Jepsen Tells John Mayer To “Call Me Maybe”

The newest Canadian and Internet sensation, Carly Rae Jepsen, stopped by Mix 105.1/Orlando to talk fandom. And who does Jepsen most want to meet?

“I think every person deserves a chance to meet their heroes,” Jepsen said as she turned to address the camera directly. “So John Mayer, any time you would like to meet I’m okay with that.”

Guess we know who Jepsen’s celebrity crush is, but with his string of broken relationships including Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, and Taylor Swift he might not be the safest bet as a boyfriend but could make an excellent songwriting partner.

Her quick rise to fame, after being endorsed and signed by Justin Bieber, has given her quite a few fans of her own, including Katy Perry who filmed her own lip synch of the infectious “Call Me Maybe” at Coachella.

The track got it’s first endorsement when Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ashley Tisdale and Carlos Pena of Big Time Rush uploaded a lip dub to YouTube. Jepsen said meeting Tisdale for the first time was a fanfest for both girls.

“I met [Tisdale] at Justin’s birthday. She came up to me and she started screaming a little bit. She’s like, ‘Oh my gosh it’s you!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh it’s you!’ We had an instant girl crush on one another, took a picture, and it was nice.”

Jepesn will continue touring the U.S. until June.

-Courtney E. Smith

