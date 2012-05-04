Justin Bieber Debuts “Boyfriend”

Last night Justin Bieber revealed the much anticipated music video behind “Boyfriend” on MTV. While he had continuously teased the video over the past few weeks fans were surprised to see it was a bit different than was originally portrayed.

“Boyfriend” begins with the familiar video clips Bieber previously released. However, 30 seconds in it’s an entirely new scenario.

In an interview with MTV, Beiber told Sway of his decision.

“I kind of switched it up from all the teasers,” Bieber said. “I switched up the whole video on them, and really, I think it’s super cool. I wanted to do something a little bit more mature.”

Bieber can be spotted in a sporty muscle car doing donuts in an empty parking lot, showing off his signature dance moves and playing acoustic guitar all while trying to seduce a Selena Gomez lookalike.

After the premiere on MTV fans were able to ask Bieber a few questions. While he opened up about working with Drake, Kanye West, Usher and Taylor Swift for his upcoming album, Believe, Sway asked if he had seen N’Sync’s “Girlfriend.”

While “Boyfriend” has long been compared to N’Sync’s video Bieber admitted he never saw it, but didn’t deny being influenced by Justin Timberlake.

“He was young and he did it and had such amazing music. I can’t say that I would be upset when someone compares me to him,” he said. “I just feel like my music is going a completely different route. Hats go off to him.”

You’ll just have to watch the two videos below and decide for yourself.

over 2 MILLION VIEWS in 12 HOURS!! Let’s do this!! #BOYFRIEND – youtu.be/4GuqB1BQVr4 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) May 4, 2012

Annie Reuter CBS Local

