WIN On Fresh: Justin Bieber | Bon JoviThe 1975 | U2More Contests »

Latest Features

Adele Will Perform at the GRAMMYsThis year's diverse performer lineup also includes Metallica, John Legend and a duet between Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
John Mayer Reveals Motivation for 'The Search for Everything Wave One'"My starting point is, 'I want to leave the Earth as a writer,'" he said. "I wasn't interested in doing anything I've done before, and I wanted to stoke the fire of abstraction and just start punching hard," he said.
Listen to John Mayer's EP 'The Search For Everything Wave One'“My heart’s racing. These songs represent literally hundreds of hours of living inside of these little worlds. And more to come,” he tweeted.
3 Doors Down Manager Explains Decision to Play Trump Inauguration"3 Doors have that God, guns, and country black-and-white sort of viewpoint."
Ryan Adams Premieres New Track 'Doomsday'Adams new album 'Prisoner' will be released February 17th.
Train Announce 2017 Tour DatesO.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield have been tapped as opening acts.

Show Updates

Jeffrey's Mom Skips Touristy NYC Spots for Something Much More Exciting...When Jeffrey's mom comes here from Texas to visit her son, she skips the visits to Central Park and Times Square to do something much more exciting...
Weird Celebrity Foods With Karen and JeffreyIf you've ever met someone famous and they happened to smell like hot dogs and Red Bull - it wasn't your imagination!
#OnTheList with Xtine: 7 Inspiring Tracks from James Arthur's 'Back from the Edge'James Arthur, X Factor UK winner with a troubled past, and his second studio album - Back from the Edge - has a lot of inspiration to offer listeners.
PETA Praises Decision To Close Ringling Bros. Circus For GoodIt’s lights out for the “Greatest Show on Earth.”

Music News

Adele Will Perform at the GRAMMYsThis year's diverse performer lineup also includes Metallica, John Legend and a duet between Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
John Mayer Reveals Motivation for 'The Search for Everything Wave One'"My starting point is, 'I want to leave the Earth as a writer,'" he said. "I wasn't interested in doing anything I've done before, and I wanted to stoke the fire of abstraction and just start punching hard," he said.
Jackie Evancho Prepares for Her Big Inaguration GigEvancho has faced backlash from LGBTQ activists over her decision to sing at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Common Addresses Women's Health at Gig for Planned Parenthood'Women should be able to have access to healthcare to be able to get what they need.”
Solange, Esperanza Spalding Deliver at Peace BallSolange delivered a set that included the 'A Seat at the Table' cuts “Weary,” “Cranes in the Sky,” “Mad,” and “Don’t Touch My Hair.”
Madonna: Trump is 'As Low As We Can Go'"We can only go up from here, so what are we going to do? We have two choices, destruction and creation. I chose creation," Madonna said.

Latest Interviews

John Mayer is Living a Much Healthier Life Thanks to Dead & Company"It was one of the greatest things, if not the greatest thing, that happened to my career since actually having a music career," says John Mayer.
Michael Buble On His Love of 'The Great American Songbook,' Meghan Trainor, and Lady GagaIt was a focus on 'intimacy' and 'authenticity' that Michael Buble was shooting for while recording his latest album 'Nobody But Me'.
Bruno Mars Brings The Party with '24K Magic' [Interview]It may not feel like it — thanks in large part to "Uptown Funk"; arguably 2015's biggest hit — but Bruno Mars hasn't released an album since Unorthodox Jukebox in 2012. That changes on November 18th when Mars returns with 24K Magic, whose title track has already found a home in the Top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100.
John Legend Discusses Multi-Layered Meaning Behind New Album 'Darkness & Light'Details on Darkness & Light are minimal at best, but during Legend's visit to the Adorama Live Theatre for Fresh 102.7, he spoke to afternoon drive host Trey Morgan about the circumstances that came together for naming the album.

Contests

Win Passes To An Advanced Screening Of 'The Lego Batman Movie'Enter to win a 4-pack of passes to see an advanced screening of The Lego Batman Movie on Saturday, February 4th at a Manhattan theater. Contest ends 1/29
Win Tickets To See The 1975 At MSGEnter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The 1975 in concert on Thursday, June 1st at The Garden. Contest ends 2/12
Win A $100 Party City Gift Card For The Ultimate Football PartyEnter to win a $100 Party City Gift Card to throw the ultimate Big Game party along with a copy of Lady Gaga’s “Joanne” CD. Contest ends 1/31

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live