Is It Rude To Send Your Parents a Text On Their Birthday?Jeffrey says it’s nothing personal, he’s just a texter and he doesn’t speak to people on the phone – parents included. Karen was not having it!

#OnTheList with Xtine: Valentine's Day Break Up Songs, Version 2.0February 14th is looming, take cover!

What's The Most Embarrassing Song In Your Phone?After Monday's show, Karen and Jeffrey were in their office and Karen was playing music when Olivia Newton John's "Magic" just happened to come on. Of course, Jeffrey teased her about the song...

Have You Ever Been Scammed? (DON'T SAY YES!)This morning, Jeffrey discussed a new scam going around that consists of someone calling from an unfamiliar number, but often with a familiar area code and asking "Can you hear me?"