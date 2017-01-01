You'll Never Believe Which Movie Franchise Karen and Jeffrey Have Never Seen!Karen and Jeffrey's boss was so shocked that they hadn't seen Star Wars that he fired everyone in the room!

Have You Ever Screwed Up At Work?Tom Hanks and Amy Adams were both listed as 2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actress and Best Actor but it turns out neither of them were actually nominated!

U2’s Adam Clayton Says ‘Songs of Experience’ Will Be Out This YearU2’s new album Songs of Experience will be released this year according to bassist Adam Clayton.

Karen and Jeffrey Reveal the One Simple Trick To Make You Irresistible To MenThis morning, Karen and Jeffrey revealed the one simple trick you can do to become irresistible to men... and it has nothing to do with looks and everything to do with… Kylie Jenner?!