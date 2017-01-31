WIN On Fresh: Justin Bieber @ MetLife StadiumMore Contests »

The One Song Ed Sheeran Wishes He Kept For HimselfEd Sheeran really wishes he kept a song co-written with Tori Kelly for himself.
Understanding the "Baby Shelf" with Karen and JeffreyThis morning on Karen and Jeffrey, the topic of the "baby shelf" in public restrooms was brought to Karen's attention.
Halsey Goes Sultry on 'Not Afraid Anymore' for 'Fifty Shades Darker'The track has a dark, brooding quality complete with pulsating rhythms and swelling synths.
Lada Gaga will Not Play Donatella Versace in 'American Crime Story'"When you’re going to do a show like 'Versace,' it’s a five-month commitment," creator Ryan Murphy said.
Watch James Corden's Soap Opera Featuring Only Kanye West Lyrics“The Bold and the Lyrical” features Bryan Cranston and Jessica Biel as the bride and groom and Corden as the drunk audience member.
Does Taylor Swift's Birthday Message to Zayn Malik Tease Upcoming Video?There is speculation that the message features a still from a music video.

Weird Celebrity AuctionsHave $25,000 lying around and looking to spend it on a kidney stone? Look no further than the Internet!
Bon Jovi Launches Opening Act Contest Ahead of 2017 TourIf you’ve ever dreamed of being on stage with Bon Jovi, this is your chance — if you’ve got what it takes.

Jackie Evancho on Inauguration Performance: 'I'm Hoping that I Can Bring People Together'She opens up about her upcoming performance on 'CBS Sunday Morning.'
Ed Sheeran on Keeping 'Shape of You'He almost gave it to Rihanna, but thought that a Van Morrison reference in the song wouldn't work. Now, he's reconsidering that.
The Chainsmokers are Taking Their Moms to the GRAMMYsThe duo also discuss the inspiration behind their new single "Paris" in a new interview with Carson Daly.
Meek Mill Challenges Drake to Boxing Match?Mill even suggests Nicki Minaj could be the ring girl.
Halsey Goes Sultry on 'Not Afraid Anymore' for 'Fifty Shades Darker'The track has a dark, brooding quality complete with pulsating rhythms and swelling synths.

John Mayer is Living a Much Healthier Life Thanks to Dead & Company"It was one of the greatest things, if not the greatest thing, that happened to my career since actually having a music career," says John Mayer.
Michael Buble On His Love of 'The Great American Songbook,' Meghan Trainor, and Lady GagaIt was a focus on 'intimacy' and 'authenticity' that Michael Buble was shooting for while recording his latest album 'Nobody But Me'.
Bruno Mars Brings The Party with '24K Magic' [Interview]It may not feel like it — thanks in large part to "Uptown Funk"; arguably 2015's biggest hit — but Bruno Mars hasn't released an album since Unorthodox Jukebox in 2012. That changes on November 18th when Mars returns with 24K Magic, whose title track has already found a home in the Top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100.
John Legend Discusses Multi-Layered Meaning Behind New Album 'Darkness & Light'Details on Darkness & Light are minimal at best, but during Legend's visit to the Adorama Live Theatre for Fresh 102.7, he spoke to afternoon drive host Trey Morgan about the circumstances that came together for naming the album.

Win Tickets To See The 1975 At MSGEnter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The 1975 in concert on Thursday, June 1st at The Garden. Contest ends 2/12
Win Tickets To See Bon Jovi at Mohegan SunEnter to win exclusive tickets to be one of the first to see Bon Jovi performing all their hits plus new music from “This House Is Not For Sale”. Contest ends 1/22
Win Tickets To See U2 At MetLife StadiumEnter to win a pair of tickets to see U2: The Joshua Tree Tour with special guest The Lumineers on Wednesday, June 28th at MetLife Stadium. Contest ends 2/5

