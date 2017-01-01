WIN On Fresh: Ed Sheeran in L.A.Justin Bieber @ MetLife | The 1975 @ MSG | U2 @ Metlife | More »

Latest Features

Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore's DeathMoore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.
Naughty Boy May Release New But Unfinished George Michael TrackIn the weeks before his untimely death, George Michael was working on music with Naughty Boy and the producer has said he is open to the idea of releasing it to the public.
Tony Bennett to Introduce Lady Gaga at Super Bowl Halftime ShowGaga's good friend shows up for her once more.
Taylor Swift Teases 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' VideoSwift simply captioned the photo "Coming soon..." so we may see a video for the track by week's end.
Bruno Mars to Perform at GRAMMYsMars joins a star-studded lineup which includes Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.
You'll Never Believe Which Movie Franchise Karen and Jeffrey Have Never Seen!Karen and Jeffrey's boss was so shocked that they hadn't seen Star Wars that he fired everyone in the room!

Show Updates

You'll Never Believe Which Movie Franchise Karen and Jeffrey Have Never Seen!Karen and Jeffrey's boss was so shocked that they hadn't seen Star Wars that he fired everyone in the room!
Have You Ever Screwed Up At Work?Tom Hanks and Amy Adams were both listed as 2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actress and Best Actor but it turns out neither of them were actually nominated!
U2’s Adam Clayton Says ‘Songs of Experience’ Will Be Out This YearU2’s new album Songs of Experience will be released this year according to bassist Adam Clayton.
Karen and Jeffrey Reveal the One Simple Trick To Make You Irresistible To MenThis morning, Karen and Jeffrey revealed the one simple trick you can do to become irresistible to men... and it has nothing to do with looks and everything to do with… Kylie Jenner?!

Music News

IMPACT: Train's 'a girl a bottle a boat'Pat Monahan says, "I'm just trying to make songs that I can imagine people wanting to hear because they make you happy, and wanting to see it live."
Beyoncé Inspires New Marvel Comic CoverHeroine America Chavez gets the Bey treatment.
Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore's DeathMoore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.
Madonna is Not Trying to Adopt More Children from MalawiThe singer denied rumors about her recent trip to the country.
Naughty Boy May Release New But Unfinished George Michael TrackIn the weeks before his untimely death, George Michael was working on music with Naughty Boy and the producer has said he is open to the idea of releasing it to the public.
Tony Bennett to Introduce Lady Gaga at Super Bowl Halftime ShowGaga's good friend shows up for her once more.

Latest Interviews

John Mayer is Living a Much Healthier Life Thanks to Dead & Company"It was one of the greatest things, if not the greatest thing, that happened to my career since actually having a music career," says John Mayer.
Michael Buble On His Love of 'The Great American Songbook,' Meghan Trainor, and Lady GagaIt was a focus on 'intimacy' and 'authenticity' that Michael Buble was shooting for while recording his latest album 'Nobody But Me'.
Bruno Mars Brings The Party with '24K Magic' [Interview]It may not feel like it — thanks in large part to "Uptown Funk"; arguably 2015's biggest hit — but Bruno Mars hasn't released an album since Unorthodox Jukebox in 2012. That changes on November 18th when Mars returns with 24K Magic, whose title track has already found a home in the Top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100.
John Legend Discusses Multi-Layered Meaning Behind New Album 'Darkness & Light'Details on Darkness & Light are minimal at best, but during Legend's visit to the Adorama Live Theatre for Fresh 102.7, he spoke to afternoon drive host Trey Morgan about the circumstances that came together for naming the album.

Contests

Win Tickets To See Third Eye Blind At PNC Or Jones BeachEnter to win tickets to Third Eye Blind’s 20th Anniversary Celebration with Summer Gods Tour at PNC Bank Arts Center or Jones Beach Theater. Contest ends 2/19
Attend A Private Performance From Ed Sheeran – Enter NowYou + @edsheeran + his newest music = a contest you can’t miss. Enter to see him in a private performance in LA:
Win Tickets To The Super Pet ExpoEnter to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Super Pet Expo, at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center. Contest ends 2/5

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live