Ed Sheeran Dishes on 'Divide'and Writing for Justin Bieber: 'There's No Rulebook'There’s no rulebook to follow, so you just have to do things that people aren’t doing.

The Golden Globes in 90 Seconds with Karen and JeffreyHow did it all go down? Jeffrey has you covered, so listen below.

Police Arrest 16 Suspects in Kim Kardashian West RobberyMany were arrested in Paris, as well as Normandy and the French Riviera, and two men have been identified from fingerprints left at the apartment in which Kardashian West had been staying.

Mariah Carey Explains NYE Performance Disaster“Listen guys, they foiled me, thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me,” she said.

The 2017 Golden Globes' Most Musical MomentsThe Hollywood Foreign Press Association feted 'La La Land' with seven trophies. Here are the night's musical highlights.

Rob Thomas Pens 'Smooth' Tribute to George Michael"I’ll never be George Michael, but without George I’m not sure I would have been Rob Thomas, either," Thomas wrote.