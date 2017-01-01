Two Truths and A Lie: Did Karen Actually Get Lost In a Cornfield On Her Way To A Party?This morning, Karen and Jeffrey played Two Truths And A Lie: TBT Edition and it was all about their teenage years.

Karen vs Intern Anthony: Is Anthony WAY Too Young to Be 'Whipped'?Should Intern Anthony slow down with his GF Stephanie? Or should he follow his heart?

You'll Never Believe Which Movie Franchise Karen and Jeffrey Have Never Seen!Karen and Jeffrey's boss was so shocked that they hadn't seen Star Wars that he fired everyone in the room!

Have You Ever Screwed Up At Work?Tom Hanks and Amy Adams were both listed as 2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actress and Best Actor but it turns out neither of them were actually nominated!