Drake and Jennifer Lopez Crowned King and Queen at Winter PromThey got cozy on the dance floor.
Chris Martin Honors George Michael at Homeless Shelter ShowMartin performed Wham!'s "Last Christmas" along with the shelter's own "King of Karaoke" Kevin.
Goodbye 2016 Playlist: David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen and MoreWe bid farewell to some true legends via their greatest songs.
Fresh 102.7's Top 6 Interviews of 2016 ft. Ryan Tedder, Bastille, John Mayer & More!Here are some of the best interviews, juiciest conversations, and off-the-wall moments that went down in studio at Fresh 102.7 in 2016! Enjoy!
Avril Lavigne to Release New Album in 2017"I can't wait to open up and share my heart with you."
Pink Gives Birth to Baby Boy, Jameson Moon HartThe baby was born the day after Christmas, and Pink announced the birth in a December 28 tweet,

This Week On FM Magazine: New York Cares Coat DriveDeb Gordon’s spotlighted the New York Cares Coat Drive with Wes Moe Senior Director for Programs at New York Cares, which is New York’s leading volunteer organization.
Best of 2016: The Most Popular Stories from Fresh 102.72016: What. A. Year.
Fresh 102.7 Debuts New Morning and Afternoon ShowsFresh 102.7 is unveiling new morning and afternoon shows on the station. Beginning Tuesday, January 3, Jeffrey Jameson joins Karen Carson as co-host of the morning program airing weekdays from 6:00AM-10:00AM.

George Michael's Postmortem Determines Cause of Death 'Inconclusive'Further tests will be needed to determine the exact cause of death.
Elton John Pays Tribute to George Michael with 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me'He sang his 1974 hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," which he and Michael performed live in 1991 and released as a separate single.
John Mayer is Living a Much Healthier Life Thanks to Dead & Company"It was one of the greatest things, if not the greatest thing, that happened to my career since actually having a music career," says John Mayer.
Michael Buble On His Love of 'The Great American Songbook,' Meghan Trainor, and Lady GagaIt was a focus on 'intimacy' and 'authenticity' that Michael Buble was shooting for while recording his latest album 'Nobody But Me'.
Bruno Mars Brings The Party with '24K Magic' [Interview]It may not feel like it — thanks in large part to "Uptown Funk"; arguably 2015's biggest hit — but Bruno Mars hasn't released an album since Unorthodox Jukebox in 2012. That changes on November 18th when Mars returns with 24K Magic, whose title track has already found a home in the Top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100.
John Legend Discusses Multi-Layered Meaning Behind New Album 'Darkness & Light'Details on Darkness & Light are minimal at best, but during Legend's visit to the Adorama Live Theatre for Fresh 102.7, he spoke to afternoon drive host Trey Morgan about the circumstances that came together for naming the album.

