Drake and Jennifer Lopez Crowned King and Queen at Winter PromThey got cozy on the dance floor.

George Michael's Postmortem Determines Cause of Death 'Inconclusive'Further tests will be needed to determine the exact cause of death.

Elton John Pays Tribute to George Michael with 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me'He sang his 1974 hit "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," which he and Michael performed live in 1991 and released as a separate single.

Chris Martin Honors George Michael at Homeless Shelter ShowMartin performed Wham!'s "Last Christmas" along with the shelter's own "King of Karaoke" Kevin.

Goodbye 2016 Playlist: David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen and MoreWe bid farewell to some true legends via their greatest songs.

Fresh 102.7's Top 6 Interviews of 2016 ft. Ryan Tedder, Bastille, John Mayer & More!Here are some of the best interviews, juiciest conversations, and off-the-wall moments that went down in studio at Fresh 102.7 in 2016! Enjoy!