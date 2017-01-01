WIN On Fresh: Coldplay @ MetLifeEd Sheeran in L.A.Justin Bieber | The 1975 | U2 | 3EB || More »

Shawn Mendes Shares Stripped Down Version of 'Mercy'Mendes lays the track bare, with only his acoustic guitar for backing on the soulful rendition.
Clean Bandit Announce 2017 Tour DatesThe trek kicks off on March 31st in Seattle.
Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, John Legend to Pay Tribute to the Bee GeesBarry Gibb of the Bee Gees will perform at the event as well.
Jamiroquai Returns With New Video and Album Release Date“The inspiration for ‘Automaton’ is in recognition of the rise of artificial intelligence and technology in our world today," says frontman Jay Kay.
Two Truths and A Lie: Did Karen Actually Get Lost In a Cornfield On Her Way To A Party?This morning, Karen and Jeffrey played Two Truths And A Lie: TBT Edition and it was all about their teenage years.
Karen vs Intern Anthony: Is Anthony WAY Too Young to Be 'Whipped'?Should Intern Anthony slow down with his GF Stephanie? Or should he follow his heart?

You'll Never Believe Which Movie Franchise Karen and Jeffrey Have Never Seen!Karen and Jeffrey's boss was so shocked that they hadn't seen Star Wars that he fired everyone in the room!
Have You Ever Screwed Up At Work?Tom Hanks and Amy Adams were both listed as 2017 Oscar nominees for Best Actress and Best Actor but it turns out neither of them were actually nominated!

Adele vs. Beyoncé: The GRAMMY Battle RoyaleWe compare the GRAMMY front-runners by metrics that 100% don't matter.
Taylor Swift Sends Lily Donaldson a Birthday Shout OutIf you're part of Taylor's squad, expect a cute message on your birthday.
Stevie Wonder, Usher with the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.
President Donald Trump Calls Madonna 'Disgusting'“Honestly, she’s disgusting," Trump said. "I think she hurt that whole cause. I think what she said was disgraceful to our country.”

John Mayer is Living a Much Healthier Life Thanks to Dead & Company"It was one of the greatest things, if not the greatest thing, that happened to my career since actually having a music career," says John Mayer.
Michael Buble On His Love of 'The Great American Songbook,' Meghan Trainor, and Lady GagaIt was a focus on 'intimacy' and 'authenticity' that Michael Buble was shooting for while recording his latest album 'Nobody But Me'.
Bruno Mars Brings The Party with '24K Magic' [Interview]It may not feel like it — thanks in large part to "Uptown Funk"; arguably 2015's biggest hit — but Bruno Mars hasn't released an album since Unorthodox Jukebox in 2012. That changes on November 18th when Mars returns with 24K Magic, whose title track has already found a home in the Top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100.
John Legend Discusses Multi-Layered Meaning Behind New Album 'Darkness & Light'Details on Darkness & Light are minimal at best, but during Legend's visit to the Adorama Live Theatre for Fresh 102.7, he spoke to afternoon drive host Trey Morgan about the circumstances that came together for naming the album.

Win Tickets To See Coldplay At MetLife StadiumEnter to win a pair of tickets to see Coldplay’s “A Head Full of Dreams” Tour on Tuesday, August 1st at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Contest ends 2/20
Fresh $10,000 Thursday Artist Of The Day GiveawayListen for a song from the Fresh Artist of the Day to play every hour on $10,000 Thursdays from 8am to 5pm. Contest ends Feb16.
Win Tickets To See Third Eye Blind At PNC Or Jones BeachEnter to win tickets to Third Eye Blind’s 20th Anniversary Celebration with Summer Gods Tour at PNC Bank Arts Center or Jones Beach Theater. Contest ends 2/19

